Buddhist monks across the globe participate in peace march to Dhauli

A large number of Buddhist monks from across the globe participated in a march in on Thursday as part of the golden jubilee celebration of the Peace Pagoda at Dhauli.

Spreading Lord Buddha's messages, the monks walked from Special Circuit House to AG Square, from where they were taken in a bus to Dhauli Junction.

From Dhauli Junction, they again walked to the Peace Pagoda, which is located 8 km south of .

The monks came from the US, Japan, Ukraine and Sri Lanka, among other countries, to participate in the two-day celebration of the golden jubilee of the Shanti Stupa, an official said.

On Friday, rituals and a mass peace prayer will be held. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to attend the functions.

