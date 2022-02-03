Budget session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly to begin on March 7

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
MP govt contemplating to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from next month
MP sees 9 Covid-19 cases; over 8.45 crore vaccine doses administered so far
Madhya Pradesh govt faces flak over underreporting of Covid-19 deaths
TMS Ep97: Budget session, bank privatisation, markets, expenditure budget
-
The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will commence on March 7, an Assembly official said on Thursday.
The session will begin on March 7 with a customary address by Governor Mangubhai C Patel, the official said.
The House will have 13 sittings during the budget session, which will conclude on March 25, he said.
The state's budget for fiscal 2022-23 will be presented during the session, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU