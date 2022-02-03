Actively considering grant of classical status to Marathi language: Govt

-
The government on Thursday informed Rajya Sabha that the matter of giving classical status to the Marathi language is under active consideration of the culture ministry, and a positive decision in this regard would be taken soon.
Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal said the matter is under "active consideration" and the government is according the top-most priority to Indian languages. Six languages have so far been granted classical language status, he said.
The culture ministry has been authorised for the work of granting of classical language status as per a home ministry notification, Meghwal said.
"The ministry has set up a linguistics expert committee and this matter has then gone to the Sahitya Akademy and is moving forward very positively. A positive decision will be taken very soon," he told the House.
He said inter-ministerial consultation is on and soon a decision will be taken, and Parliament will be apprised of it.
"The proposal for according classical status to Marathi is under active consideration of the ministry of culture," Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy said in his written reply.
To another supplementary, Meghwal said, the linguistics experts committee is looking into it and some shortcomings about the background of Marathi language have been removed.
"The country takes pride in the Marathi language and Maratha history. The matter is under active consideration and is moving forward positively and very soon a decision will be taken on this. We will take a decision soon," the minister said.
Asked why it was pending for so long, he said it takes time when there is an inter-ministerial discussion and the ministries of culture, home and education are involved.
