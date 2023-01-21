JUST IN
Delhi school students becoming entrepreneurs, will contribute to economy
Business Standard

Budget session of Telangana Legislative Assembly from Feb 3 before polls

The Budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly would begin on February 3

Topics
Budget session | Telangana govt

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

KCR
File photo of Telangana CM Chandrasekhara Rao

The Budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly would begin on February 3.

"... the Fourth Meeting of the Eighth Session of Second Telangana Legislative Assembly will commence at 12.10 PM on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023," the Secretary to the Legislature said.

The previous meeting of the Eighth Session was held in September last year.

This would be the last Budget session for the BRS government as the Legislative Assembly elections would be held towards the end of this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 22:00 IST

