Budget session of Telangana Legislative Assembly from Feb 3 before polls

The Budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly would begin on February 3.
"... the Fourth Meeting of the Eighth Session of Second Telangana Legislative Assembly will commence at 12.10 PM on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023," the Secretary to the Legislature said.
The previous meeting of the Eighth Session was held in September last year.
This would be the last Budget session for the BRS government as the Legislative Assembly elections would be held towards the end of this year.
First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 22:00 IST
