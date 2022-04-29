Bulgaria lifts Covid restrictions for all foreign tourists from May 1

-
ALSO READ
US to start shipping 400 million free non-surgical N95 face masks
Asymptomatic animal handlers transmit Covid to lions in South Africa: Study
US running out of time to contain dangerous surge of Covid: Anthony Fauci
United Airlines CEO says 3,000 of its workers have contracted Covid-19
Bulgaria coronavirus update: 1,033 new cases reported on Christmas
-
Bulgaria will lift the coronavirus-linked restrictions for arriving people starting from May 1, the national Health Ministry said.
According to the ministry, as for now all arriving foreign citizens must have an EU certificate of vaccination or a document proving that they had been earlier infected with COVID-19.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 512.21 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 6.23 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU