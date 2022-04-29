JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Top Headlines: India airspace coordination, blockbuster M&As, and more

STF of Kolkata police arrests illegal arms racketeer, recovers 2 pistols
Business Standard

Bengal records 34 new covid infections, zero deaths on Thursday

While 10,253 samples were tested for the day, the total number of such clinical examinations to diagnose the infection went up to 2,50,29,651

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

West Bengal recorded fresh 34 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 20,18,153, a state health department bulletin said.

Twenty-one people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative number of people who have recovered from the disease to 19,96,651, the bulletin said.

Fifty-two COVID-19 cases were reported from the state on Wednesday.

With no coronavirus fatalities on Thursday, the total number of deaths stood at 21,201.

The recovery rate was 98.93 per cent and the positivity rate for the day at 0.33 per cent.

While 10,253 samples were tested for the day, the total number of such clinical examinations to diagnose the infection went up to 2,50,29,651.

Of the total 301 active cases as of Thursday, 21 were currently under treatment at hospitals.

During the day, as many as 73,064 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus infection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, April 29 2022. 07:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU