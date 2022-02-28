Bulli Bai app case: Accused Vishal Jha denied bail by sessions court

A sessions court in Mumbai on Monday denied bail to an accused in the Bulli Bai app case.

The Bulli Bai app had made public the details of several in a bid to malign them, allowing users to participate in their 'auction'.

This was the second attempt of the accused Vishal Jha to seek bail, with his earlier plea being rejected by a magistrate court.

On Monday, additional sessions judge S J Gharat denied him bail, though a detailed order has not been made available as yet.

Jha was held by Mumbai police's cyber wing in January.

