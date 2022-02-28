Rajasthan BJP launches helpline to assist those stuck in Ukraine

The on Monday launched a helpline for people of the state who are stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine.

state president Satish Poonia formally launched the helpline. According to the party, a team of will try to provide all possible help and support through the helpline.

Students and migrants stranded in Ukraine can call up the helpline number 8929208080 for assistance, it said.

Poonia said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was making all efforts to bring back people of the country from Ukraine through Operation Ganga, which is yielding positive results.

Information collected from the helpline will be coordinated with the BJP's central team for further action, he added.

