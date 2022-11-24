Bundelkhand reaching new heights of development under BJP govt: UP CM

Bundelkhand, earlier known for drought, misery, and anarchy, has reached new heights of development under the regime, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said on Thursday.

While launching 102 development projects worth Rs 328 crores in Jhansi, Adityanath said, “Natural resources were abundant in Bundelkhand. However they (resources) were previously looted. The prime minister wanted Bundelkhand to emerge from this situation.” "The prime minister dedicated the Bundelkhand Expressway to the nation this year, and as a result, Bundelkhand is now seeing unprecedented growth. Now one can reach Bundelkhand from Delhi in five hours," the chief minister said.

Addressing the 'Prabbhudhjan Sammelan' (intellectual meet), he expressed gratitude towards the people for bringing back the government in the state during the last assembly elections early this year.

“As per the vision of the prime minister, we implemented the Jal Jeevan Mission, and now water is reaching every house. Very soon, each and every house in Bundelkhand will have pure drinking water, which itself will cure half of the diseases.” Having access to clean drinking water makes it simpler to achieve the objective of "Ease of Living", the chief minister stressed.

Stating that two important units of the Defence Corridor are being built in Jhansi and Chitrakoot, Adityanath said, “Continuous development works are underway in Bundelkhand. Today, the connectivity of Bundelkhand has improved a lot. The youth of Bundelkhand are getting jobs and employment.” "Influence of mafia and criminals has come to an end here. The mafia used to illegally grab the property of the poor and businessmen earlier. Now the government has started the recovery along with interest. Now, the process of building houses for the poor has been started on the mafia's land,” he said.

"Before 2017, even the police used to find themselves helpless. Today, the police in UP are ensuring that mafia world is doomed,” the chief minister said.

He also released a coffee table book on tourism development during the programme.

Recalling the sacrifice of Maharani Lakshmi Bai for the freedom of the country, Adityanath assured people that Bundelkhand would no longer be in poor condition.

“The work of development is continuously being carried out. The government is working to give the poor access to homes, water, toilets, cooking gas, and electrical connections, among other things,” he said.

Adityanath added that the prime minister in his 'Mann Ki Baat' had also lauded a Jhansi woman's daughter for cultivating strawberries under one roof.

He said CCTV cameras have been installed at many places to enhance the security.

“The government's responsibility is to create a feeling of security. The atmosphere of security is excellent right now; there are no riots, hooliganism, or chaos in the state,” the chief minister said.

He said there will be a discussion on investing widely in the state during the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023.



The chief minister also asked people to work with government in making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion US dollar economy. PTI ABN RCJ

11241657