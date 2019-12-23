CAA, NRC protests LIVE: DMK, Congress reject PM Modi's speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells Delhi rally Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are not agains Muslims.
Protesters at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Two Opposition parties are holding protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Monday, rejecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s defence of the controversial law a day before.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and allies are holding a rally in Chennai, led by party chief M K Stalin, Congress leader P Chidambaram and Vaiko, leader of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. In New Delhi, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will hold a ‘satyagrah’ at Rajghat to protest against the Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
“The law does not impact 1.3 billions Indians, and I must assure Muslim citizens of India that this law will not change anything for them,” said Modi in Delhi on Sunday about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
