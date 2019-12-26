JUST IN
India, Japan vow to deepen maritime ties, hold consultation on disarmament
Business Standard

CAA protests: Army chief slams students, Opposition cries 'politicisation'

Opposition has accused Rawat of violating both regulations and tradition, as the army's basic rulebook disallows army personnel from commenting on a political question without govt sanction

Ajai Shukla  |  New Delhi 

Army chief General Bipin Rawat, who will retire on December 31, unless the government elevates him to the newly-created post of ‘chief of defence staff’, has drawn charges of political partisanship by criticising student leaders involved in protests against the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA.

Addressing a gathering in New Delhi, he said: “Leaders are those who lead people in the right direction. Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading in ...

First Published: Thu, December 26 2019. 19:56 IST

