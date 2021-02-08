U'khand flood: SDRF begins rescue operation at tunnel near Tapovan Dam

-
-
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday removed the debris and slush at the tunnel near Tapovan dam here in Chamoli district, following the glacier burst which led to heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers.
Earlier today, SDRF members had to wait for the level of the Mandakini river to lower, to commence rescue operations for the people who are stranded in the tunnel.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) Public Relation Officer had earlier said that almost 30 labourers have been trapped inside tunnel number 1 in Tapovan area, adding that 12 workers were rescued from tunnel number 2 after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli.
ITBP, Indian Army, the SDRF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) forces are engaged in the retrieval in the affected areas.
Meanwhile, a canine squad has also been deployed to carry out the search operation near the Tapovan dam.
Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli, said the Indian Air Force's initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst.
On the cause of the disaster, the Chief Minister said experts can tell the reason behind the glacier outburst, adding the government is focusing on saving the lives of people and the rescue operation.
A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
