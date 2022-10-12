JUST IN
'Efforts to impose Hindi unacceptable,' writes Kerala CM Vijayan to PM Modi
Union Health Minister's permission needed for inviting dignitaries to AIIMS
Australia India's important partner for Indo-Pacific stability: Jaishankar
Delhi govt schools top India School Ranking; Kejriwal lauds education team
PM Modi likely to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Oct 13
APIIC seeks to raise Rs 1,000 crore via monetising 400 acres of land
Top Headlines: Starlink services in India, partial treatment to EV makers
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Laskar named Congress coordinator of north-east states
Sitharaman in US discusses global macroeconomic situation with Yellen
G20 has great potential to work towards global good: Finance Minister
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
I appreciate that I'm seen as the underdog in Congress election: Tharoor
Business Standard

Cabinet approves development of container terminal at Deendayal Port

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the project to develop the container terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Deendayal Port in Gujarat under the public private partnership mode

Topics
Union Cabinet | Container terminals | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gujarat Port
Gujarat's Deendayal Port

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the project to develop the container terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Deendayal Port in Gujarat under the public private partnership mode.

The estimated cost of Rs 4,243.64 crore will be on the part of the Concessionaire and an estimated cost of common user facilities of Rs 296.20 crore will be on the part of the concessioning authority toward development of common user facilities.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that during the concession period, the concessionaire will have the liberty to handle vessels up to 18 metre-draught by deepening/widening its approach channel, berth pocket and turning circle.

Deendayal Port is one of the 12 major ports in India and is located on the west coast in the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat.

The project is proposed to be developed on BOT (Built Operate Transfer) basis by a private developer/ BOT operator to be selected through an international competitive bidding process.

The concessionaire will be responsible for the design, engineering, financing, procurement, implementation commissioning, operation, management and maintenance of the project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Union Cabinet

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 16:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.