JUST IN
Millers see bumper wheat crop in FY24, but prices to stay around MSP
CAI reduces cotton crop estimate to 31.3 mn bales for 2022-23 season
No change in India's position on not recognising Taliban, says MEA
India needs to find foreign market for large amount of milk it is producing
Vinod Adani is part of promoter group of listed entities: Adani group
Mandaviya flags off 75 trucks for awareness drive against Tuberculosis
Indian art boom inspires bigger canvas for galleries
Security forces recover narcotics worth Rs 7 crore near LoC in Baramulla
Efforts on to secure release of former Navy personnel from Qatar: MEA
How can Thackeray be reinstated when he resigned before floor test: SC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
No change in India's position on not recognising Taliban, says MEA
icon-arrow-left
Millers see bumper wheat crop in FY24, but prices to stay around MSP
Business Standard

CAI reduces cotton crop estimate to 31.3 mn bales for 2022-23 season

Cotton Association of India on Thursday further reduced its cotton crop estimate for the 2022-23 season to 313 lakh bales as production is expected to decline in Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana

Topics
Haryana | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Bt cotton
Bt cotton

Cotton Association of India (CAI) on Thursday further reduced its cotton crop estimate for the 2022-23 season to 313 lakh bales as production is expected to decline in Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana.

The total cotton production in the last season is estimated at 307.05 lakh bales, the CAI said in a statement.

The cotton crop season begins in October.

The cotton production in the current season, which began in October 2022, is expected to decline by 2 lakh bales in Maharashtra, by 3 lakh bales in Telangana and by 1 lakh bales in Haryana, CAI added.

The total cotton supply for October 2022-February 2023 is estimated at 192.73 lakh bales, which consists of the arrivals of 154.84 lakh bales, imports of 6 lakh bales and the opening stock estimated by the CAI at 31.89 lakh bales at the beginning of the season.

Further, cotton consumption during October 2022-February 2023 period is estimated at 120 lakh bales, while the export shipments up to February 28, 2023, are estimated at 8 lakh bales.

Stock at the end of February 2023, is estimated at 64.73 lakh bales, including 45 lakh bales with textile mills and the remaining 19.73 lakh bales with the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), Maharashtra Federation and others (MNCs, traders, ginners among others), including cotton sold but not delivered.

The cotton supply estimated by the CAI till the end of the cotton season 2022-23, that is up to September 30, 2023, is 356.89 lakh bales.

The supply consists of the opening stock of 31.89 lakh bales at the beginning of the cotton season on October 1, 2022, the crop for the season estimated at 313 lakh bales and the imports for the season.

The domestic consumption for the season is estimated at 300 lakh bales, which is at the same level as estimated earlier.

The exports for the season have been estimated at 30 lakh bales, CAI stated.

The carry-over stock, which was earlier estimated at 35.39 lakh bales, is now estimated at 26.89 lakh bales, CAI added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Haryana

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 22:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU