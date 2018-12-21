JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Tandoor murder: Sushil Sharma serving life term to be released, says HC
Business Standard

Calcutta High Court reverses go-ahead for BJP's 'Rath Yatra' rallies

The Division Bench sent the case back to the single bench with a directive that the latter consider the intelligence inputs provided by the state agencies

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Carte blanche to notify law requires reform

The BJP's plans to take out "Rath Yatra" rallies, christened "Save Democracy Rallies", in West Bengal again hit a roadblock, with a Calcutta High Court Division bench on Friday quashing the order of a single bench that gave the conditional go-ahead to the programme.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar sent the case back to the single bench with a directive that the latter consider the intelligence inputs provided by the state agencies.

The state's Mamata Banerjee government had moved an appeal at the division bench against the single bench order and sought urgent hearing.

 
First Published: Fri, December 21 2018. 17:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements