Calcutta High Court reverses go-ahead for BJP's 'Rath Yatra' rallies

The BJP's plans to take out "Rath Yatra" rallies, christened "Save Democracy Rallies", in West Bengal again hit a roadblock, with a Calcutta High Court Division bench on Friday quashing the order of a single bench that gave the conditional go-ahead to the programme.
The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar sent the case back to the single bench with a directive that the latter consider the intelligence inputs provided by the state agencies.
The state's Mamata Banerjee government had moved an appeal at the division bench against the single bench order and sought urgent hearing.
