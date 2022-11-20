JUST IN
Calicut-bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai due to technical glitch

Air India flight AI 581 was carrying more than 110 passengers, according to an official

An Air India flight (AI 581) carrying over 110 passengers operating in the Mumbai-Calicut sector returned minutes after its pushback due to a technical issue, according to an official on Sunday.

However, the flight was made ready for take-off after thorough checks.

"AI 581, operating on the Mumbai Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 am after pushback at 6.13 am owing to a technical issue. After engineering checks, the flight is now ready for take-off," the Air India spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that there was a delay of nearly 3 hours.

"A delay of approx 3 hrs. 114 pax on board. Air India accords top priority to safety issues, so thorough checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations again," the spokesperson said.

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 12:38 IST

