Calicut-bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai due to technical glitch

-
ALSO READ
Calicut University: Results of the second semester announced at uoc.ac.in
SpiceJet sees another technical glitch after flight lands in Dubai: Report
US suspends 26 Chinese airline flights in Covid-19 policy dispute
Spurt in snags: DGCA starts 2-month-long special audit of airlines
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours
-
An Air India flight (AI 581) carrying over 110 passengers operating in the Mumbai-Calicut sector returned minutes after its pushback due to a technical issue, according to an official on Sunday.
However, the flight was made ready for take-off after thorough checks.
"AI 581, operating on the Mumbai Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 am after pushback at 6.13 am owing to a technical issue. After engineering checks, the flight is now ready for take-off," the Air India spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that there was a delay of nearly 3 hours.
"A delay of approx 3 hrs. 114 pax on board. Air India accords top priority to safety issues, so thorough checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations again," the spokesperson said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 12:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU