Isro to launch PSLV-54 on Nov 26 with Oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch PSLV-54/ EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites on board from Sriharikota spaceport on November 26

Topics
ISRO | ISRO satellite | Isro satellite launches

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Isro, Isro logo
Photo: Twitter

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch PSLV-54/ EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites on board from Sriharikota spaceport on November 26.

The launch is scheduled at 11.56 am on Saturday, said the national space agency headquartered here.

Asked about the passengers aboard the rocket, a senior ISRO official told PTI on Sunday: "EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nano satellites (BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast - four numbers from Spaceflight USA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ISRO

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 11:48 IST

