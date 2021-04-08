JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Mumbai's Dharavi reports highest ever spike of 99 coronavirus cases
Business Standard

Call night curfew 'corona curfew' to spread awareness among people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for popularising such restrictions, which have already been imposed in various parts of the country, as 'corona curfew' to spread awareness among people.

Topics
Narendra Modi | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said night curfew has been an accepted experiment globally to contain the COVID-19 spread and called for popularising such restrictions, which have already been imposed in various parts of the country, as 'corona curfew' to spread awareness among people.

He also dismissed the "intellectual debate" about coronavirus only having an effect in the night and said such a curfew helps in spreading awareness about the deadly virus with minimal impact on daily lives of people.

Night curfew has been imposed by local administration in several places including Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Lucknow and other parts of the country amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Where ever night curfew is in place, there the phrase 'corona curfew' should be used so that awareness regarding coronavirus is maintained," Modi said during his interaction with chief ministers to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.

"Some people have this intellectual debate that 'does corona only come in the night'. In reality, the world over night curfew has been an accepted experiment because every person during the curfew time is reminded that I am living in Corona-era and lifestyle is not affected to a large extent," he said.

The prime minister said, however, it would be better that the 'corona curfew' starts at 9 PM or 10 PM in the night and goes on till 5 AM or 6 AM in the morning so that other activities are not affected.

"It should be popularised as 'corona curfew'. Corona curfew is helping make people aware (about the virus)," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, April 08 2021. 21:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU