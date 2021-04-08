Call night curfew 'corona curfew' to spread awareness among people: PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said night curfew has been an accepted experiment globally to contain the COVID-19 spread and called for popularising such restrictions, which have already been imposed in various parts of the country, as 'corona curfew' to spread awareness among people.
He also dismissed the "intellectual debate" about coronavirus only having an effect in the night and said such a curfew helps in spreading awareness about the deadly virus with minimal impact on daily lives of people.
Night curfew has been imposed by local administration in several places including Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Lucknow and other parts of the country amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
"Where ever night curfew is in place, there the phrase 'corona curfew' should be used so that awareness regarding coronavirus is maintained," Modi said during his interaction with chief ministers to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.
"Some people have this intellectual debate that 'does corona only come in the night'. In reality, the world over night curfew has been an accepted experiment because every person during the curfew time is reminded that I am living in Corona-era and lifestyle is not affected to a large extent," he said.
The prime minister said, however, it would be better that the 'corona curfew' starts at 9 PM or 10 PM in the night and goes on till 5 AM or 6 AM in the morning so that other activities are not affected.
"It should be popularised as 'corona curfew'. Corona curfew is helping make people aware (about the virus)," he said.
