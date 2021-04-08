Rajasthan sees 3,526 fresh coronavirus cases, records 20 more deaths

-
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan surged to 3,50,317 on Thursday as 3,526 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll climbed to 2,886 with 20 more fatalities, according to an official report.
Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 658. Udaipur reported 497 new cases, Jodhpur 372, Kota 310 and Dungarpur 215, the report stated.
Of the latest deaths, Jaipur reported seven, Udaipur three, Rajsamand and Kota two each, and Ajmer, Bikaner, Jalore, Pali, Pratapgarh and Sirohi one each.
The number of active cases in Rajasthan stands at 21,132. So far, 3,26,299 patients have recovered in the state, the report said.
