Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh logs highest daily spike of 4,324 cases, 27 die

recorded as many as



4,324 new cases of coronavurus on Thursday, its biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began, which pushed the infection count to 3,22,338, officials said.

This is for the second consecutive day that the number of daily cases in the state remained above the 4,000-mark, they said.

The state's fatality count rose to 4,113 as 27 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, they added.

A total of 2,296 patients were discharged from hospitals during this period, taking the recovery count to 2,90,165, the health department officials said.

With 898 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 75,793, while that of Bhopal rose to 55,912 with the addition of 657 cases.

Indore reported four deaths, taking the toll in the district to 985, while the fatality count in Bhopal rose to 643 as two patients succumbed.

There are 6,563 active cases in Indore at present, while Bhopal has 4,839 such cases.

Since March 31, has recorded 26,827 cases and 127 fatalities.

With 33,463 tests conducted during the day, the overall test count in the state has reached 66.28 lakh.

The figures in MP are as follows: Total number of cases 3,22,338, new cases 4,324, death toll 4,113, recovered 2,90,165, active cases 28,060, number of tests so far 66,28,934.

