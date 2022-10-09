JUST IN
Gujarat Congress MLA attacked, says anyone who speaks up gets beaten
Top Naxalite Usha Rani alias Bhanu Didi surrenders before Telangana police
Indian Foreign Service will expand India's footprint: Jaishankar on IFS Day
US issues travel advisories for India; maintains same level since Mar 28
IMD gives yellow alert for parts of Maharashtra for next 3 to 4 days
Finance Minister's video of buying vegetables evokes mixed reactions
Karnataka cabinet gives nod to increase SC/ST reservation quota
Exorbitant fare: Seize Ola, Uber vehicles, says Karnataka minister
Vijayan mulls giving research students access to labs in foreign countries
Create investor-friendly ecosystem: G Kishan Reddy tells northeast states
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Mathura witnesses waterlogging in several parts after heavy rainfall
Business Standard

Campaign to continue till all accused caught: CM Dhami on UKSSSC exam row

After the arrest of former controller of the UKSSSC examination RS Pokharia, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the campaign will continue till all the accused are caught

Topics
Uttarakhand | Entrance Exams | education

ANI  General News 

Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

After the arrest of former chairman RBS Rawat, secretary Manohar Kanyal and former controller of the UKSSSC examination RS Pokharia, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the campaign will continue till all the accused are caught.

Dhami further lauded the Special Task Force's (STF) work and said, "STF is doing good work. The campaign will continue till all the accused are caught".

He further added that when the matter came to light, the government was determined to arrest the accused.

"As soon as this episode came to light, we had decided that whoever indulges in corruption will not be spared at any cost. Only jail is the place for those who play with the future of our children", he said.

Chief Minister Dhami, on several occasions, has been repeatedly emphasising that he will not allow injustice to happen to his young siblings and that he will root out the termite of corruption in the recruitment of government jobs. In this sequence, after taking legal action in VPDO recruitment after 6 years, the CM has drawn a big streak.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttarakhand

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 08:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU