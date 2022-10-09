Campaign to continue till all accused caught: CM Dhami on UKSSSC exam row

-
After the arrest of former chairman RBS Rawat, secretary Manohar Kanyal and former controller of the UKSSSC examination RS Pokharia, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the campaign will continue till all the accused are caught.
Dhami further lauded the Special Task Force's (STF) work and said, "STF is doing good work. The campaign will continue till all the accused are caught".
He further added that when the matter came to light, the government was determined to arrest the accused.
"As soon as this episode came to light, we had decided that whoever indulges in corruption will not be spared at any cost. Only jail is the place for those who play with the future of our children", he said.
Chief Minister Dhami, on several occasions, has been repeatedly emphasising that he will not allow injustice to happen to his young siblings and that he will root out the termite of corruption in the recruitment of government jobs. In this sequence, after taking legal action in VPDO recruitment after 6 years, the CM has drawn a big streak.
First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 08:42 IST
