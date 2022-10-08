Vision of Gandhi, Shastri to see India self reliant being realised: V-P

-
-
The vision of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri of a self-reliant and economically strong India is being realised in the last few years due to a series of affirmative steps in governance, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday.
Noting the initiatives of the government to bolster the skill set of the youth, he also called for further accelerating steps for upgrading their skills in emerging technologies to gain an edge in the competitive global market.
"Last month, India overtaking the UK has become the world's fifth-largest economy. Towards the turn of the decade it is poised to becoming the third largest economy in the world," Dhankhar said at the 23rd Lal Bahadur Shastri National awards.
He also said that "one wonders why a microscopic segment finds it difficult to relish the growth story and trajectory of Bharat that evokes global recognition"."We have enough to be proud and celebrate," Dhankhar said.
The vice president said after all these decades of effort, with the same jubilant spirit, India is on the cusp of becoming a world economic power.
He also commended the contributions of businesses and the industry in making India self-reliant and economically strong.
First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 23:20 IST
