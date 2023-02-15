CAMSPay receives RBI authorisation to operate as payment aggregator

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) on Wednesday said its payment platform CAMSPay, has received in-principal authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator, the company said on Wednesday.

CAMSPAy, a payment platform specialising in solving banking and finance services sector's payment challenges has been supporting mutual fund investors, insurance policy holders and loan borrowers for over a decade in enabling them to move from paper-based mandate process to offering digital payment solutions.

CAMSPay, has received in-principle authorisation from Reserve Bank of India to operate as a 'Payment Aggregator," a bank statement said here.

"We are thrilled to receive the in-principle authorisation to operate as a payment aggregator to create a much more robust and inclusive digital payment stack for the chosen merchant segments that we operate in, delivering a variety of acceptance options," CAMSPay CEO Vasanth Jeyapaul said.

"The license will help us further fortify our offerings in the payments arena," he said.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 18:40 IST

