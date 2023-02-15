Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India and SA in 'disability sector'

The on Wednesday approved the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the India and Republic of for cooperation in the 'disability sector'.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Wednesday said that the bilateral MoU would encourage cooperation between the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the Government of India and through joint initiatives in the disability sector.

"Specific proposals for cooperation between the two countries, as mutually agreed upon, will be taken up for implementation during the period of validity of the Memorandum of Understanding," the ministry said.

It envisages that Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at the large and the ageing population in both countries who especially require modern, scientific, durable, cost-effective aids and assistive devices will be benefitted from this MoU.

The decision by the will also strengthen bilateral ties between India and South Africa, it added.

Notably, India and share a long historical link and relations in the context of the struggle for freedom and justice from the time Mahatma Gandhi started the Satyagraha Movement in South Africa over a century ago.

India was also at the forefront of the international community in its support of the anti-apartheid movement. Post-independence, diplomatic relations with South Africa was restored in 1993 and thereafter, India and South Africa established a strategic partnership in March 1997.

Subsequently, there has been the consolidation of our close and friendly ties with South Africa, both bilaterally and through BRICS, IBSA and other forums. A number of bilateral agreements have been concluded between the two countries in diverse areas ranging from economic and commercial cooperation, defence, culture, health, human settlements, public administration and science and technology.

India's Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) has been a useful medium for promoting cooperation in human resource development. Bilateral cooperation between India and South Africa in combating COVID-19 pandemic and addressing other global challenges has been notable.

