JUST IN
Delhi BJP runs banner campaign against AAP over MCD meeting disruption
Case against NCC, 7 officials in connection with Metro structure collapse
Mickey Arthur rejects offer to return as Pakistan national team coach
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jan 19 visit to Hyderabad postponed
India's startup funding in 2022 double the pre-pandemic level: PwC
Bombay HC permits Johnson & Johnson to manufacture, sell baby powder
Honour has made every Indian very proud: PM on 'RRR' Golden Globe win
Nadda to arrive in Tripura for BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra on Jan 12: CM
UIDAI issues guidelines to entities doing offline verification of Aadhaar
Ex-vice prez, film personalities greet team 'RRR' over Golden Globes win
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Mickey Arthur rejects offer to return as Pakistan national team coach
icon-arrow-left
Delhi BJP runs banner campaign against AAP over MCD meeting disruption
Business Standard

Case against NCC, 7 officials in connection with Metro structure collapse

A case has been registered against Nagarjuna Construction company (NCC), five of its officials and two of Bangalore BMRCL in connection with the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar

Topics
Metro | NCC | Bangalore

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

legal, law, judiciary, order
Representative Image

A case has been registered against Nagarjuna Construction company (NCC), five of its officials and two of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in connection with the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar here, which left a woman and her toddler son dead.

NCC is named first accused (A1), followed by its officials. A BMRCL deputy chief engineer and executive engineer are A7 and A8 respectively, police sources said.

Tejaswini (30) and Vihan died after a structure at 'Namma Metro' construction site fell on them at Nagawara on the ring road here on Tuesday morning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Metro

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 13:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU