Case against NCC, 7 officials in connection with Metro structure collapse

A case has been registered against Nagarjuna Construction company (NCC), five of its officials and two of Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in connection with the collapse of an under-construction pillar here, which left a woman and her toddler son dead.

is named first accused (A1), followed by its officials. A BMRCL deputy chief engineer and executive engineer are A7 and A8 respectively, police sources said.

Tejaswini (30) and Vihan died after a structure at 'Namma Metro' construction site fell on them at Nagawara on the ring road here on Tuesday morning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)