CBI arrests 2 CGST officials in Gujarat's Ankleshwar for demanding bribe

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat: PM Modi promises airport in Ankleshwar for Bharuch district
PM Modi to launch various projects in Gujarat, address rally in Anand
Being in Jamkandorana is always special, says PM Modi during Gujarat rally
Both CGST and excise duty can be imposed on tobacco products: Karnataka HC
Sardar Sarovar dam's hydropower output nearly doubles this year
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two officials of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) at Ankleshwar in Gujarat's Bharuch district for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 75,000, an official said on Sunday.
Dinesh Kumar served as the CGST Superintendent and Yaswant Kumar Malviya worked as the Assistant Commissioner. Both were posted at Ankleshwar in Bharuch district of South Gujarat.
In a press statement, the CBI stated that a case was registered against a Superintendent, CGST, Ankleshwar on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 75,000 from the complainant for transportation of goods from Modasa to Vapi through his jurisdiction. It was also alleged that the accused demanded a monthly undue advantage of Rs 1.5 lakh for the regular movement of goods in his jurisdiction.
The CBI laid a trap and caught the Superintendent red-=handed while demanding and accepting the bribe. During the trap proceedings, the role of Assistant Commissioner, CGST, Ankleshwar was allegedly found in the demand and acceptance of undue advantage. He was also caught.
The searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused. Rs 1.97 lakh (approx) was recovered from the premises of the said superintendent.
Both the arrested accused were produced before the Competent Court and were remanded in police custody till Monday.
--IANS
har/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 16:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU