Delhi Metro extends train timings ahead of India-South Africa ODI
Hardeep Puri flags Offshore Bid Round; promises transparency to investors
Being in Jamkandorana is always special, says PM Modi during Gujarat rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district of Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district of Gujarat today.

"Being in Jamkandorana is always special," tweeted PM Modi.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of Gujarat were present at the public rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a Gujarat visit on Monday laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore at Amod, Bharuch.

He laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar, Deep Sea Pipeline Project at Dahej, Phase 1 of Ankleshwar Airport and the development of Multilevel Industrial Sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli.

The Prime Minister also dedicated several projects which will give a boost to the chemicals sector in Gujarat including GACL Plant, Bharuch Underground Drainage and IOCL Dahej Koyali Pipeline.

He said the foundation stone of Bharuch Airport in Ankleshwar has also been laid so that the people here do not have to depend on Baroda or Surat.

Noting that Bharuch district has more industry than some other small states of the country, he said that with the new airport project, the region is bound to take the high road in terms of development.

"This is the new face of Gujarat. Gujarat, in the last two decades, has transformed from a state lagging in every field to a thriving industrial and agricultural state. With busy ports and a developing coastline, the lives of the tribal and fisherman community got transformed," he said.

PM Modi said that due to the hard work of the people of Gujarat, a golden age has started for the youth of the state.

"We should not lose this opportunity by creating an enabling environment free of obstacles, he said. Both policy and intention (Niti and Niyat) are needed for realizing these dreams, he said.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 13:23 IST

