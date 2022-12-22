CBI books ex-PNB manager, 2 companies in Rs 168.59 crore fraud case

-
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case on complaint from Punjab National Bank (PNB) against its former manager, and others including two private companies, for allegedly committing a fraud of Rs 168.59 crore.
The FIR was filed against Priya Ranjan Kumar, then Manager, PNB; Elangbam Ranananda, Heyee Global Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Noida; and MDA Enterprises based in Andhra Pradesh.
The CBI in its FIR has said that the accused in conspiracy with others through illegal and unauthorised usage of the bank's system, issued 34 fake Bank Guarantees, and caused a loss of Rs 168.59 crore.
The CBI also conducted search operations at six locations including Noida, Saran, Patna, Tadipatri (Andhra Pradesh), Thoubal (Manipur) at the residential and office premises of accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 23:18 IST
