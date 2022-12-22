Haryana RERA slaps Rs 25 lakh penalty each on 5 builders in Gurugram

The bench of the real estate regulatory authority (HRERA) has imposed penalties of Rs 25 lakh each on five builders after they failed to deliver their housing units to buyers on time.

The regulator, however, allowed the realtors' registration certificates to remain in force with new timelines for completion of their projects.

As per the official statement, Identity Buildtech Private Limited has been fined for not completing its project Ansal Highland Park at Sector 103 within the declared timeline of June 2022. In this case, the authority has allowed the registration to be in force till May 2024.

Similarly, a penalty of Rs 25 lakh has been imposed on BPTP Limited for not completing its project Park Terra at Sector 37-D, . The deadline for this project, which was April 2022 earlier, has been extended till April 24.

Another developer Advance India Projects Limited has been penalised for its failure to complete the construction of Zen Residences -1 group housing project at Sector 70-A, Gurugram, the statement said.

Also, a penalty of Rs 25 lakh has been imposed on KLJ Realtech Private Limited for not completing the construction of its commercial project KLJ Square at Sector 83, within the declared timeline of June 2021.

While allowing the registration to remain in force for Spaze Towers Private Limited for its project Ishan Singh Commercial at Sector 78, Gurugraam, till December 2025, the authority has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on the realtor. The project was to be completed by 2020-end, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)