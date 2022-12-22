JUST IN
Delhi Police to issue advisory once Bharat Jodo Yatra's route finalised

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tight security arrangements at the Delhi-Noida border in the view of farmers call to stage protest at the Jantar Mantar, near New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Photo: PTI

The Delhi Police on Thursday said a traffic advisory in connection with the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be issued once its route is finalised.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra will reach Delhi on Saturday at 6 am on its 108th day.

A senior police officer said once the route gets finalised, the advisory will be issued accordingly.

The march will enter the national capital from the Badarpur border and conclude at Lal Quila after covering a distance of 23 kilometres via Ashram Chowk.

It entered Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday.

A mass contact initiative of the Congress, the yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan till now.

After arriving in Delhi on December 24, it will take a break of about eight days before moving to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana (second phase), Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 22:35 IST

