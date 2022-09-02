CBI carries out search ops at primary education board's office in Kolkata

-
The CBI on Friday conducted search operations at the office of West Bengal Board of Primary Education as a part of their ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment in state government-sponsored and aided schools, an agency official said.
Sleuths of the agency, along with a data expert, raided the board's office here during the day and seized several documents, the official maintained.
Earlier in the day, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court upheld an order of its single bench that directed the CBI to investigate the alleged irregularities in appointment of primary teachers in government-sponsored and -aided schools.
The seized documents may be of relevance in the probe, the official added. WBBPE's former president Manik Bhattacharya, who is also an MLA of the ruling Trinamool Congress, is also under the scanner of the central agency.
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 23:17 IST