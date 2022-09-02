Lakhimpur violence accused Ankit Das gets bail on medical grounds

-
-
The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted short-term bail to Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ankit Das on medical grounds.
Das is a friend of Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who is the prime accused in the case related to the violence on October 3 last year in which eight people, including four farmers, had died.
According to the bail application filed by Das, he is suffering from pulmonary fibrosis, fatty liver, and diabetes. His condition is very serious and needs immediate medical treatment which is not available in the jail or district hospital, it said.
Considering the circumstances, the justice D K Singh granted bail of 15 days to Das and directed him to surrender forthwith thereafter.
The Lucknow Bench of the High Court also fixed September 20 as the next date for hearing and said that if Das did not surrender as directed, his bail would stand cancelled.
The high court had rejected Das' regular bail plea on May 9, 2022.
Eight people were killed in violence in Tikoniya village when farmers protested the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to the village of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri district.
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 22:29 IST