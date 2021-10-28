CBI files charge sheet against 15 for causing loss to National Insurance

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Term 1 date sheet released on cbse.gov.in: Know about 10th, 12th exams
HC order on bumper-to-bumper insurance intent laudable, can be challenged
SC issues guidelines on granting bail on filing of charge sheet
Policybazaar.com forays into insurance brokerage, opens 15 retail stores
Claim and counter-claim: Health insurance key point of debate in pandemic
-
The CBI has filed charge sheet before a special court in Guwahati against 15 accused including several former senior officials of National Insurance Company for causing loss of Rs 47.68 lakh by means of forgery, agency sources said on Wednesday.
The sources said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier registered a case against the accused, who in connivance with each other, made false, forged and fabricated FIRs by using crime numbers of genuine FIRs of various police stations of Assam.
The accused also made false, forged, fabricated complaints and other documents for the purpose of availing benefit of false motor accident claims during the period of 2015-2017 and thereby caused loss of Rs 47.68 lakh to the insurer.
The charge sheet was filed after a thorough investigation, the CBI source said.
The 15 accused include the NIC's former Deputy Manager, Guwahati, then Senior Manager, Mangaldai district, then Senior Manager, Punjab National Bank (erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce), PNB Circle Office at Dharapur, Guwahati, then Assistant Manager, PNB, five empanelled private investigators of NICL, a teacher, and five others.
--IANS
sc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU