CBI files charge sheet against 15 for causing loss to National Insurance

The has filed charge sheet before a special court in Guwahati against 15 accused including several former senior officials of Insurance Company for causing loss of Rs 47.68 lakh by means of forgery, agency sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier registered a case against the accused, who in connivance with each other, made false, forged and fabricated FIRs by using crime numbers of genuine FIRs of various police stations of Assam.

The accused also made false, forged, fabricated complaints and other documents for the purpose of availing benefit of false motor accident claims during the period of 2015-2017 and thereby caused loss of Rs 47.68 lakh to the insurer.

The charge sheet was filed after a thorough investigation, the source said.

The 15 accused include the NIC's former Deputy Manager, Guwahati, then Senior Manager, Mangaldai district, then Senior Manager, Punjab Bank (erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce), PNB Circle Office at Dharapur, Guwahati, then Assistant Manager, PNB, five empanelled private investigators of NICL, a teacher, and five others.

