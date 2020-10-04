CBI probe of Hathras incident should be under SC Judge supervision: BSP

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): (BSP) Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has raised questions over the recommendation for investigation of Hathras incident by Uttar Pradesh Government and demanded that investigation of the case should be under the supervision of a Judge.

Speaking to ANI Sudhindra Bhadoria said that enquiry was demanded into the incident by BSP supremo Mayawati but she wanted it under the supervision of the Judge.

"I think they should bring in the clause to appoint Judge so that the parents, the people and the society at large be assured that there will be a fair enquiry and the guilty will be punished with iron hands," Bhadoria said.

"There is anger all across the country against the Hathras rape, subsequently leading to her death and even the body not being given to her parents for cremation. Therefore, people in this country are very angry with the Uttar Pradesh Government, more particularly with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," BSP Spokesperson further added.

Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to hand over the probe into the to the CBI. Announcing this move in a tweet, the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Chief Minister has decided to hand over the entire investigation into the to the CBI.

In a tweet from his personal handle, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the State government decided this so that all aspects related to the case are investigated thoroughly.

