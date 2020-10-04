Hathras's Bulgarhi village turned into fortress to prevent unrest

-
ALSO READ
Forensic report reveals Hathras victim wasn't raped, says UP Police
UP govt should ensure justice in Hathras gang-rape case: Sachin Pilot
No moral right to continue as CM: Priyanka to Adityanath over Hathras rape
Hathras gang-rape: UP govt resorting to evil ways to hide truth, says Rahul
Hathras rape: CPI(M) says 'forcible cremation of victim denial of justice'
-
Weeks after the horrific incident occurred in Bulgarhi village of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, the village has been turned into a fortress in order to maintain peace and harmony.
The small village is being guarded by the Uttar Pradesh police. Constables have been deployed in each lane of the village to prevent any untoward incident.
One of the police personnel who was deployed at the spot told IANS on condition of anonymity, "More than 60 police personnel have been deployed to guard the village in order to prevent any unrest."
During the night, the entry and exit points of the village, which are located about two and a half kilometers away from the main village, have been barricaded to regulate the entry.
A nationwide outrage occurred soon after a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was raped by four "upper caste" men earlier this month died at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi last Tuesday.
She was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University after she was left partially paralysed before being shifted to Safdarjung hospital.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday evening suspended Hathras superintendent of police (SP), deputy superintendent of police (DSP), station inspector and some other officials over the gangrape and death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman.
--IANS
anb/suaib/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU