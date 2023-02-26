CBI puts documentary, digital & electronic evidence before Manish Sisodia

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday began questioning Delhi Deputy Chief Minister in the excise policy scam, and was confronting him with evidence.

Sisodia joined the at around 11.10 a.m. and was being grilled by a team of elite officials of the .

Sources claimed that he is being questioned about the documentary, electronic and digital evidence which they have gathered during the in the scam.

"He has been accused of destroying evidence and being the mastermind of the Excise Policy scam. We have got some evidence this time and his questioning was a must," the source said.

Sisodia was earlier asked to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 19, but he had sought deferment of his questioning, citing the ongoing budget exercise. The accepted his request and issued him a second notice to join the on February 26.

Sisodia has alleged that the BJP wants to get him arrested to stop the development of Delhi.

