CBI questions TMC leader Partha Chatterjee in I-Core ponzi scam case

-
ALSO READ
Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev joins Trinamool Congress
West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP names candidates for 3rd, 4th phases
High decibel campaign ends for fourth phase of polling in West Bengal
TMC leader Mukul Roy appointed PAC head in West Bengal Assembly
Defending Sebi on Saradha scam
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday reached Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's office in Kolkata to question him in connection with the I-Core chit fund scam.
Addressing the media, Chatterjee said that CBI came to his office and wanted to know certain things about the company (I-Core). "I've assured them that I will share whatever knowledge I have with them," he stated.
Later in the day, speaking on the case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Raju Bista said that CBI is an independent body and is not West Bengal police. "Those who have cheated the West Bengal people of crores of rupees will have to give an account," he stated.
"I feel very surprised and sad that when these people get caught during a CBI or Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid, they term it as politics or revenge. People have been wronged and cheated. An investigation is going on and whoever is guilty will be punished," he added.
Earlier in April, the ED had served a notice to Chatterjee asking him to appear before it in connection with the I-Core ponzi scam.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU