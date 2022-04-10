CBI rules out FBI presence in Karnataka to probe Bitcoin hacking case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has dismissed reports in a section of the media which said that a team of the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States of America has come to India to investigate the Bitcoin hacking case in .

"Reference is invited to reports in sections of media that a team has come to India to investigate a Bitcoin case of police. This is to inform that has not sent any team to India for conducting a probe in the matter nor has any request been made by to for conducting investigation in this case in India," the said in a statement.

The premier probe agency of India said the question of according any permission for the probe by competent authority in India does not arise.

" as the Central Bureau for Interpol in India coordinates closely with international law enforcement agencies including FBI," the CBI added.

The Bitcoin case had brought turmoil in the state last year when media reported that a hacker had hacked into the Bitcoin portal and siphoned off huge amount of money.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)