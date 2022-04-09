Top Lashkar terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter, says police

-
ALSO READ
Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar today
LeT commander Khandey trapped in encounter with security forces in Pampore
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, soldier killed in Shopian encounter
J&K: 3 JeM militants killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag
One terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Awantipora, operation underway
-
A self-styled commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, who was involved in several attacks on civilians including non-locals and security personnel, was killed in an encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
The slain terrorist was identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar alias Musaib, resident of Redwani Bala, Kulgam, a police spokesman said.
Acting on specific information regarding the presence of the terrorist in village Sirhama, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation there, he said.
As the search party approached his hideout, the terrorist fired indiscriminately at the security personnel who retaliated.
In the ensuing encounter, the hiding terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said.
According to police records, the slain ultra was active since April last year.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar appreciated the joint team of security forces and termed the elimination of the terrorist as a big success as he was wanted by law for his involvement in gruesome terror activities.
He was involved in several killing of civilians and outside labourers. Besides, he was also involved in grenade lobbing attacks on security forces.
"For his terrorist activities, many FIRs were already registered against him. He was also instrumental in motivating gullible youth to join terrorist ranks, thereby attempting to revive terrorism, the spokesman said.
"Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter," the spokesman said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU