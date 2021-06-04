CBSE forms panel for assessment of class 12 students; report in 10 days

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday constituted a 13-member committee to work out an objective criteria for assessment of class 12 students after their board exams were cancelled.
The panel will submit its report within 10 days.
"In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that class 12 board exams of CBSE will not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results as per a well defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
CBSE constitutes a committee to decide well-defined objective criteria for the evaluation of Class 12 students. The committee will submit its report within 10 days: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pic.twitter.com/dBfkdUCGhF— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021
The government on Tuesday cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision was taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.
