Jharkhand reports 10 more coronavirus deaths, 427 new infections

Jharkhand reported 10 more COVID-19 fatalities pushing the death toll to 5,021 while the coronavirus tally climbed to 3,39,930 as 427 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said on Friday.
Ranchi, East Singhbhum and Simdega districts reported two deaths each followed by one death each from Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribag and Ramgarh.
Jharkhand now has 7,537 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,27,372 patients have recovered from the virus.
Altogether, 86,48,503 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 51,125 on Thursday, it added.
However, the mortality rate remained at 1.47 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.20 per cent.
The COVID-19 recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 96.30 per cent, while the national average is 92.80 per cent.
In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the state government has extended the lockdown till June 10.
The state has sought the Centre's intervention, including free vaccines, to tide over the crisis and has also ordered a death audit in five districts witnessing high fatalities.
Several other restrictions, including seven-day mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, have been in place.
The state has also suspended the operation of the intra and inter-city bus services and restricted the maximum number of attendees in a wedding event to 11.
