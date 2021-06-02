Goa mulls 3 options on 12th boards, CM Sawant says decision today

-
ALSO READ
Not yet thought of cancelling Goa board exams: CM Pramod Sawant
Goa CM Pramod Sawant rules out possibility of mid-term polls in state
Board exams to be held offline on extended schedule: Odisha minister
There is no such thing as NDA, just a single party rule: Former BJP ally
North Goa admin issues notice over crowd surge at CM Pramod Sawant event
-
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi allowed nationwide cancellation of Class 12 exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) due to the Covid surge, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said his government is still considering three options, including holding the exams for over 21,000 students in Goa.
Speaking to reporters at the state Secretariat, Sawant also said that while the central government had cancelled Class 12 exams, a formal notification is yet to be issued.
The three options, Sawant said, involved completely cancelling examinations or allowing those who want to opt for appearing for exams the opportunity to, while declaring results based on internal marks for those who do not want to answer the exams.
"The third option is to hold exams for everyone," Sawant said, after a meeting with top Education officials, including Chairman of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the Director of Education, Director of Higher Education and technical education departments.
Sawant said that a final decision on the issue would be taken on Wednesday evening itself.
"The final decision will be taken today itself. We have not received anything in writing from the CBSE, etc. We have to also see how many will be willing to attend the exams," Sawant said.
The Chief Minister also said that many students depend on Class 12 exam marks for availing scholarships or for their job pursuit, suggesting that these were the reasons why he was hesitant to cancel the exams outright.
When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision on Tuesday to scrap Class 12 exams nationwide, Sawant said the "notification is yet to come".
"Our Chief Secretary is continuously following up the matter," Sawant said.
--IANS
maya/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor