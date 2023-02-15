JUST IN
Business Standard

CCI clears acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates' assets by Dalmia Cement

The assets are engaged in the manufacture and sale of clinker, grey cement and thermal power generation in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Competition Commission of India on Wednesday approved the acquisition of certain assets of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and its associate by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.

The proposed combination relating to acquisition of clinker, cement and power plants belonging to Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and its associate by the Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, according to an official release.

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL). DBL engages in the business of manufacture and sale of cement, sugar and refractory services. DBL is the ultimate parent entity of the Dalmia Bharat Group.

The assets are engaged in the manufacture and sale of clinker, grey cement and thermal power generation in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Deals beyond a certain threshold have to be approved by CCI, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 21:40 IST

