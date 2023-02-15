CCI clears acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates' assets by Dalmia Cement

-
ALSO READ
Jaiprakash to sell cement, power units to Dalmia Group for Rs 5,666 cr
Acquisition of JP's cement capacity a good long-term move by Dalmia
Jaiprakash Associates board meet to sell cement units on Monday
Dalmia Bharat dips 5% a day after inking deal to buy Jaiprakash's biz units
Ultratech drops out of race to buy Jaiprakash Associates' cement assets
-
The Competition Commission of India on Wednesday approved the acquisition of certain assets of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and its associate by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.
The proposed combination relating to acquisition of clinker, cement and power plants belonging to Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and its associate by the Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, according to an official release.
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL). DBL engages in the business of manufacture and sale of cement, sugar and refractory services. DBL is the ultimate parent entity of the Dalmia Bharat Group.
The assets are engaged in the manufacture and sale of clinker, grey cement and thermal power generation in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Deals beyond a certain threshold have to be approved by CCI, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 21:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU