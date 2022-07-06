CCPA's restaurant service charge guidelines have no legality: NRAI

-
ALSO READ
North Carolina-based Indian eatery Chai Pani voted best restaurant in US
Goyal calls for digital media use for speedy consumer complaint redressal
As Covid cases surge, tourism industry hit hardest in Agra
PNB earns over Rs 645 crore through ATM transaction charges in FY22
Google Maps rolls out estimated toll charges for your journey in India
-
The fight over service charge at restaurants escalated as the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Wednesday said that the new government guidelines have no legal stand and have created unnecessary confusion among the consumers, leading to disruption in smooth business operations of hotels and restaurants.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which comes under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, has issued guidelines for preventing unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights with regard to the hotels and restaurants levying service charge, stating that the consumer may lodge a complaint with the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) against such practice.
The NRAI, which represents more than five lakh restaurants in the country, said in a statement that through these guidelines, there is an attempt to start a campaign against the restaurant industry practice without any legal basis.
According to the NRAI, the government cannot bring about a change insofar as a levy of service charge is concerned by making guidelines.
"Guidelines by the very nature of things are only for guidance and in case there is a need for such change, there has to be either a new law or an amendment in the existing laws," it stated.
"It is also relevant to state that extra charges are being levied by many other industries, including some government agencies. However, the guidelines are issued only for the restaurant Industry," the hotel industry body emphasised.
It said that service charge is part of the owner's discretion and decision regarding the total price payable by a customer with regards to sale or service of a product.
"The customer is made aware of the pricing and its components before the customer places an order for the product. Once the customer places the order after being made aware of the terms and conditions there comes into existence a binding contract," said NRAI.
No authority can interfere with binding nature of a valid contract until and unless it is shown and proved to be unconscionable or against any unfair trade practice, the industry body argued.
The guidelines issued by the CCPA stipulate that hotels or restaurants shall not add service charge automatically or by default in the food bill.
"No collection of service charge shall be done by any other name. No hotel or restaurant shall force a consumer to pay service charge and shall clearly inform the consumer that service charge is voluntary/optional and at the consumer's discretion," the new guidelines read.
The CCPA said that the consumer may make a request to the concerned hotel or restaurant to remove service charge from the bill amount. The consumer may also file a complaint against unfair trade practices with the Consumer Commission.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU