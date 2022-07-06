PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee's birth anniversary

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying he is widely respected for his contribution to India's development, particularly in sectors such as commerce and industry.
Born in Kolkata in 1901, Mookerjee was known for his espousal of Hindu rights and nationalist views, and had quit then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's Cabinet in 1950 after falling out with him.
Tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. He is widely respected for his contribution to India’s development particularly in sectors such as commerce and industry. He was also known for his scholarly nature and intellectual prowess. pic.twitter.com/jcmgH3Lz6L— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022
He was president of the Hindu Mahasabha and later founded the Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the BJP, with help from the RSS.
In a tweet, Modi said, "Tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. He is widely respected for his contribution to India's development particularly in sectors such as commerce and industry. He was also known for his scholarly nature and intellectual prowess.
