CDRI now has 25 countries, seven international organisations: MEA

-
ALSO READ
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Maldives on two-day visit
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds talks with Kuwaiti counterpart
Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh tomorrow ahead of PM Modi's expected visit
EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives and Mauritius beginning Saturday
India's ties with Maldives poised to take quantum jump: Jaishankar
-
The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, has 25 countries and seven international organisations as members now with Bangladesh being the latest entrant, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the objective of the CDRI is to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks in support of sustainable development.
Noting that the prime minister launched the CDRI during his speech at the UN Climate Action Summit on September 23, 2019, Bagchi said since then, the coalition has grown in membership and has 25 countries and seven international organisations as members now.
Bangladesh is the latest entrant to the CDRI, he said at an online media briefing.
To a query on whether COVID-19 would be treated as a disaster in term of the CDRI's mandate, Bagchi said he is not in a position to comment on it.
On queries as to whether Bangladesh has agreed to India's request to allow clinical trials of Covaxin in that country, he said, "I think the questions refer to a proposal made last year, so I would refer you to the manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, if they have any details on this."
Asked if India is planning to open flight services to some countries, Bagchi said due to Covid, regular international flights remain suspended and the civil aviation ministry should be contacted on when the suspension would be lifted.
To a question on media reports claiming that India is transforming Mauritius into a military hub, he said the government of Mauritius has made detailed statements on the project there, including in its Parliament, and all this information is available in the public domain.
Asked about former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's statement that Iran's relationship with India has far more potential than its ties with China, the MEA spokesperson said, "I would not like to comment on such media reports that were mentioned."
"Let me emphasise that India and Iran enjoy historical and cultural ties. We have been moving ahead with various new initiatives, including on connectivity," he added.
Bagchi also said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in Tehran, representing India at the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU