CEC rules out possibility of holding simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly polls

National Statistical Commission seeks comments on GDP back series report
The Lok Sabha elections are due in April-May next year

Press Trust of India  |  Aurangabad 

Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat
Putting to rest all speculation, Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat on Thursday emphatically ruled out the possibility of holding simultaneous elections to the state assemblies along with the Lok Sabha polls without a "legal framework" in place.

"Koi chance nahi" (no chance at all), Rawat told a select media meet in Aurangabad when asked if it was still feasible to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

The Lok Sabha elections are due in April-May next year while Assembly polls to Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram are scheduled to be held later this year.
First Published: Thu, August 23 2018. 18:14 IST

