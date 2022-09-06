Central govt's decision to rename Rajpath draws mixed public reactions.

-
The Central government's decision to rename Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path' has drawn mixed reactions from the public.
While some of them welcomed the move and termed it as a 'positive change', some others disagreed to the idea and said that the concept of Rajpath and Janpath crossing each other will no longer remain the same.
"Names of all major locations remained the same since the British era. It should have been changed way before. It's a good move and I consider it to be a positive change," said Sameer, a resident of Delhi.
He further said that the name change will be a "reminder" that everybody "should work and abide by their 'kartavya' (responsibility)".
Vinod Kumar, another resident, welcomed the renaming decision as well as the changes in the Central Vista.
"The name change is a good endeavour. It's worth the wait for the changes that are being brought about for the good," Kumar said.
However, Hemant, a Delhi resident, said that Rajpath is a "historical" name and that, it "should remain the same".
"Changing of such names is up to the government and their perspective. The name Rajpath doesn't sound British to me. Don't think there will be any impact just by changing the name of a road," Hemant said.
The Centre has decided to rename Rajpath and Centre Vista lawns stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate as 'Kartavya Path', official sources said on Monday.
"No need to change for the sake of changing. Rajpath is a good name," said V K Jain, a resident. Whereas another citizen Supradeep Mukherjee said that the symbolism of Rajpath and Janpath crossing each other will "no longer remain the same".
