Govt decides to rename Rajpath in Delhi as 'Kartavyapath': Report

The government has decided to rename the historic Rajpath in the national capital as 'Kartavyapath', sources said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajpath in Delhi
Rajpath in Delhi (Photo: ANI)

The government has decided to rename the historic Rajpath in the national capital as 'Kartavyapath', sources said on Monday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before the council.

NDMC has convened a special meeting on 7th September with the objective of renaming Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavyapath," sources said.

"The entire road and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavyapath," they added.

Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 19:49 IST

