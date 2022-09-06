What's in a name? Rajpath's journey from Kingsway to Kartavya Path

Ahead of its scheduled inauguration on September 8, Rajpath has reportedly been renamed "Katravya Path". Prime Minister will inaugurate the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue, which is expected to open to the public on September 9.

However, the New Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said that a council meeting on the renaming would be held on September 7, according to a report by The Hindu.

Rajpath is the boulevard that runs from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to Vijay Chowk and India Gate and ends at Purana Qila. In the early 20th century, it was named by the British as "Kingsway" after King George V, who visited during the Durbar of 1911 and shifted the capital from Calcutta to the city.

The Viceroy's house was built on Raisina Hill overlooking the Kingsway till Purana Qilla. With a view of to the left and Safdurjung's Tomb to the right, the view from the house of the Viceroy was to comprise all objects of historical interest in the city.

A road bisecting the Kingsway was named Queensway. It is now known by the name of Janpath.

Post India's independence in 1947, the Central Vista was chosen as the centre of Delhi and renamed Rajpath.

At one point in time, according to a report by The Indian Express, Congress leaders suggested converting the entire area into hospitals. "The Viceregal House and other similar buildings should be used as hospitals...we do not want any pomp and splendour, but a state has to keep up with a certain dignity as a state," Sushila Nayar, a disciple of Mahatama Gandhi wrote to Nehru.

However, later it was chosen as the place where the Republic Day parade would be organised.

Now, with the government's decision, the Rajpath will be called Kartavya Path.